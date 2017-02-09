Machete Pulled During Fight in Jordan Health Center

Well…

Yesterday morning at the Jordan Health Center, Juan Alamo-Feliciano, 36, and Ozzie Rios-Vazquez, 33, thought it was a good idea to pull out a machete to fight another man.

According to police, a man was sitting in the waiting room then around 10:45am the three men got into a physical altercation.

During the fight, one of the men pictured above pulled out a machete. Luckily, security was able to intervene before the machete was used.

Is that what people are doing now? Pulling out machetes? I only seen people do that in the islands.. Do people just carry machetes around with them now?

I have so many unanswered questions…

Even though only one of the men was carrying the machete both were charged criminal possession and harassment.