Apparently Roaches Crawling into Your Head is a Thing

Can you imagine a roach crawling into your ear or up your nose?! Turns out it happens much more than you’d think!

Last week, an Indian woman had a fully grown cockroach removed from her skull!! She felt a funny feeling behind her nose and ears so the 42 year old woman had her son to take her to the clinic. Come to find out there was a cockroach trapped in her skull. When the doctors extracted the fully grown cockroach it was still aliveeeeeee!!!

Okay, so now this week a 60 year old man in China had to have a cockroach removed from his ear!

Reportedly, the roach crawled into his year on the first of the month. He’s tried everything to remove it tweezers, toothpicks, and even sprayed pesticides into his ear canal. The pesticides ended up killing the roach but messed up his ear canal, obviously. Who sprays chemicals into their head?

He later went to a doctor that professionally removed the cockroach from his ear canal.

Here’s the video of the doctor removing the cockroach from the guy’s ear:



Turns out this can be more common than you’d think. Roaches are seeking a dark warm place and will often crawl into your orifices to find warmth lol. So if you have roaches you better pop some ear plugs in till spring comes!!