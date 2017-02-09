Former NY Knicks Bad Boy Gets Ejected From Madison Square Garden

Charles Oakley who played for the Knicks for over 10 years was arrested & charged with 3 counts of assault & trespassing.

( DJ Sight ) I watched the video for myself & I’m sorry to say the assault charges will stick with the former player.

I’m not sure what lead up to Mr. Oakley being ask to leave the Garden, but he wasn’t having it at all.

How does the nose bleed seat ticket holders get treated better than a former Knicks player that had a huge role with helping this team to being one of the elite teams in the 90’s?