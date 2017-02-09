Wondaland Show Case Review

Last night, I attended an amazing showcase of Wondaland artists presented by Epic Records in Los Angeles, CA.

The evening was hosted by the incomparably talented and consistently stylish Janelle Monae. Before introducing the first act she set the precedent for the evening by saying:

“Wondaland is about choosing freedom over fear,” she went on to say, “don’t be scared to dance, don’t be scared to sing, don’t be scared to let your hair down, don’t be scared to take off those high heels, don’t be scared to be you! Your most free fearless self! That’s all we ask.”

The showcase began with the eclectic female duo, St. Beauty. Their performance was entrancing. They have such a magnetic yet childlike presence. Their gemlike qualities had the entire theater in awe. Holographic Lover and Americlone are two of my favorites from them.

Nana Kwabena , played a 15 minute set of dancehall and old school hip hop and RnB to get the crowd ready for the next artist performer. The second performer to take stage was futuristic soul singer Roman Gianarthur, very reminiscent of James Brown. Remember how Brown would drop to his knees and a backup singer would console him, put a cape around him and walk/carry him around the stage? Roman Gianarthur’s performance is heavily inspired by the late legend and he transmutes it well. If you have no idea what I’m talking about start the video at :54 The final performer of the evening was Jidenna. Those of you that attended Summer Fest 2015, already know this man puts on an energetic and passionate performance. Last night though, he stepped his game up. His presence captivated the audience as he jumped around the stage. He has a rather impressive high kick which he demonstrated a few dozen times throughout his set. He was in true rockstar mode last night jumping around the stage, rustling his hair, and crowd surfing! He looked like he was having an amazing time and was engaged with the audience. Crowd Surfing He also effortlessly interlaced his Nigerian roots into his performance. You can see the inspiration from his culture in his clothing and dance moves. & I love the impression he does of of his father. It’s hilarious and packed with some words to think about. Check it out below: Impression of Jidenna’s Father Jidenna’s new album The Chief will be released on 2/17. We will make sure to have it available to you here on wdkx.com, as soon as it becomes available.