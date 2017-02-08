Trey Songz Has a New Reality Show Coming to VH1

Mr. Steal Your Girl seems to be down on his luck when it comes to love, as he debuts the trailer to his new reality dating show on VH1.



Remember the good ol’ days of Flavor of Love, I Love New York, Real Chance of Love, and For the Love of Ray J on VH1? Well VH1 is bringing those type reality dating shows back, starting with Trey Songz.

VH1 has given Trey Songz his own dating show. It’s called For the Love of Tremaine the Playboy. If you have been actively looking for a more ratchet version of the Bachelor, VH1’s got your back.

I’m really hoping this is a satirical take on a reality dating show, but we shall see. Watch the trailer and let us know what you think: