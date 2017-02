Um, ew.

Be careful who you leave your kids with.

This woman just found out some lady at her baby’s daycare center has been breastfeeding her baby!! And it made the baby sick.

Yo, people have really lost it lol this is beyond vile. I’m gagging.

Like the mother said, ” That’s nasty. We don’t do things like that.”

Police said they’re investigating the incident as misdemeanour child abuse. So far, no charges have been filed.