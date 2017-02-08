Men Storm Into Police Station Armed

On Sunday, two Michigan men seem to have lost their minds.

Sunday afternoon in Dearborn, Mich., two men were spotted at a shopping district wearing tactical masks and vests sitting in their car. Police were called to investigate the suspicious activity.

Before the police arrived, the men left the area. They were pulled over about 3 miles away from the shopping district. The sergeant that pulled them over let them go because he didn’t find any firearms on them.

A few hours later these men show up at the police station, mad as hell that they were pulled over and questioned, with guns in hand Facebook live streaming the whole thing.

They were put into custody shortly after their arrival. But get this lol their bail is $1,500 dollars which they posted and they have been charged with misdemeanors.

lol like really?

i dont wanna say it, but i will

if they were black… middle eastern… hispanic…

you think they would’ve walked out of there with just a slap on the wrist?