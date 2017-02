Where is the chill?

At a recent George Lopez show, an audience member was kicked out by the stand up comedian.

The woman gave Lopez the finger after a racial joke about Black people.

“There’s still two rules in the fucking Latino family,” Lopez said. “Don’t marry somebody black, and don’t park in front of our house.”

After she flipped him off he flipped out.



Ange needs to come get his ass because he’s wylin.

What do you think about George Lopez’s reaction?