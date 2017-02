Where it all started (NSFW):





Recently on a plane leaving LA, the Cash Me Outside girl and her mother fought a woman on the plane. Must’ve been a Spirit flight.

Like, really? You had your daughter all on Dr. Phil and look how you act…



lol I actually knew a girl just like this in Rochester when I was in middle school. Her mom had the same hair cut as this lady too lol.

Listen to her explanation though. She’s 13! It’s funny, but also … really sad.