Guess who is joining the cast of ‘Power’ for season 4?!

Larenz Tate has officially become a part of the cast for the hit drama series ‘Power’ on Starz!

Tate aka “Mr. Caramel Delight” landed a recurring role this season and he will play Councilman Rashad Tate from Jamaica Queens.

The 4th season of ‘Power’ will premiere summer 2017 on Starz.

Source: Deadline.com