Hip Hop History: Get Rich or Die Tryin

On this day in 2003, 50 Cent released Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

In 2003 the world was introduced to Curtis Jackson aka rapper 50 Cent. He released his debut album on this day in 2003.

Here’s the track list:

1 Intro 2 What Up Gangsta 3 Patiently Waiting 4 Many Men (Wish Death)

5 In da Club 6 High All the Time 7 If I Can’t 8 Blood Hound

9 Back Down 10 P.I.M.P. 11 Like My Style 12 Poor Lil Rich

13 21 Questions 14 Don’t Push Me 15 Gotta Make It to Heaven 16 Wanksta

17 U Not Like Me 18 Life’s On the Line What was your favorite song from this album?