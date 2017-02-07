Hip Hop History: Get Rich or Die Tryin

On this day in 2003, 50 Cent released Get Rich or Die Tryin’.
In 2003 the world was introduced to Curtis Jackson aka rapper 50 Cent. He released his debut album on this day in 2003.
Here’s the track list:
1 Intro
2 What Up Gangsta
3 Patiently Waiting
4 Many Men (Wish Death)
5 In da Club
6 High All the Time
7 If I Can’t
8 Blood Hound
9 Back Down
10 P.I.M.P.
11 Like My Style
12 Poor Lil Rich
13 21 Questions
14 Don’t Push Me
15 Gotta Make It to Heaven
16 Wanksta
17 U Not Like Me
18 Life’s On the Line
What was your favorite song from this album?