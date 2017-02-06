Kanye Deletes all Pro-Trump Tweets

Rain drop

Drop top

Kanye continues to flip flop

After the election, Kanye tweeted a series of posts painting Trump in a positive light.

He even met with Trump in New York to discuss,”…issues includ[ing] bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

TMZ stated that Kanye is reportedly not happy with how Trump has been running things for the last few weeks. So, Kanye has decided to remove all his tweets supporting the president.

I’m not sure why this is news but for some reason people want to read about this.

Oh actually, heres something thats slightly more interesting:

Kanye is set to release Turbo Graphx 16 this year. Here’s the track list:

1. Metroid Other

2. Muramasa the Demon Blade

3. New Super Mario Bros

4. No More Heroes 2

5. Okami

6. Pikmin 2

7. Rabbids Go Home

8. Red Steel 2

9. Resident Evil

10. Silent Hill

11. Sin & Punishment 2

12. Sonic Colors

13. Super Mario Galaxy Pt. 1 & Pt. 2

14. Tatsunoko vs. Capcom