Trump’s Aides Can’t Find Light Switches

The White House aides don’t seem to be the brightest bulbs in the box.

The White House has seen brighter days, literally. The White House aides have reportedly been holding cabinet meetings in the dark because they can’t find the light switches.

I’m weak!!

They’ve been having meetings in the dark for 2 1/2 weeks!

“Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room,” NYTimes wrote.

The article goes on to say, “Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit.”

hahahha what?! How is this real!?!?