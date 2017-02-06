Bob Marley Recordings Discovered

Bob Marley master tapes have been discovered from a damp hotel basement in London.

Bob Marley and the Wailers stayed at the Kensal Rise Hotel in the 1970s. Originally, thought to be damaged beyond repair 10 of the 13 analogue master tapes have been restored.

Tapes include original recordings of No Woman No Cry and I Shot the Sheriff.

The restoration process took over a year due to the excessive water damage. Luckily, the tapes have been restored just in time for what would be Bob Marley’s 72nd birthday today.