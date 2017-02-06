screen_shot_2017-02-05_at_8.25.37_pm
Tech

Lady Gaga Halftime Performance Included 300 Drones

Were you wondering how in the world were the lights forming into images behind Lady Gaga as she performed her halftime show during Super Bowl LI? 

I know I was!

Believe it or not the lights were actually 300 synchronized Shooting Star drones provided by Intel.

Each drone is about a foot long and communicates wirelessly with a central computer that sends the drones the choreography!

Hmmm… I wonder how much the operators got paid to code and control the drones?

Interesting! To read in depth click Wired.com