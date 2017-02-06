Reign’s Favorite Super Bowl LI Ad (Video)

Patriots won making Tom Brady the only Quarterback to win 5 Super Bowl’s and he was named MVP of the game.

Lady Gaga even jumped off her stage twice and threw her microphone down during halftime performance which was well done BUT, oddly enough none of that moved or excited me.

What did?? Here is a hint… Netflix #WorldUpsideDown

I completely stopped everything I was doing and hit rewind three times…. Stranger Things Season 2 drops on Netflix Halloween 2017!!!

I’m not even bummed out we have to wait that long to watch because we finally have date!!