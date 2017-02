Inventor Garrett A Morgan was a visionary that should not be forgotten.

Born on March 4, 1877 in Kentucky, Morgan was the seventh of his mother’s eleven children. He was only formally educated to the fifth grade at 14 years old. At 24, he sold his first invention a revamped sweing machine. He went on to create and patent a hair straightening chemical, the gas mask (1921), and the traffic signal (1923).

