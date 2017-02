First African to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

Born Akinwande Oluwole “Wole” Babatunde Soyinka on July 13, 1934, in Abeokuta, Nigeria. Soyinka is a playwright, poet, novelist, and literary critic. He has published hundreds of works in his lifetime. Some of his works include:

The Interpreters (1965)

Season of Anomy (1973)

The Man Died: Prison Notes (1972)

Aké ( 1981)

Death and the Kings Horseman (1975)

Soyinka won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.