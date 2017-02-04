Black History: Pedro Albizú Campos

A leading figure in the Puerto Rican Independence movement.

Pedro Albizú Campos was an Afro-Puerto Rican attorney and politician that graduated from Harvard in 1921. During his time at Harvard University he became involved in the Irish struggle for independence.

He then returned to Puerto Rico and opened his own law firm, where he accepted food and clothing for those who couldn’t afford to pay legal fees. In 1930, he became the president and spokesperson of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party from 1930 until his death in 1965.