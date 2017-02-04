Super Bowl Party Dish

Super Bowl Sunday is tomorrow! Even though I don’t know who is playing I still plan on attending a Super Bowl party! Here is the fun dish I plan on making for tomorrow’s festivities.

A Buffalo Chicken Ring!

They’re super yummy and fun to eat!

What you need:

1/2 pack of cream cheese softened

1/2 cup hot sauce

2 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken (1/2-inch pieces)

1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup of Mozzarella cheese

2 cans of refrigerated dinner rolls

Step One:

Mix your cream cheese, Monterey cheese, chicken, & hot sauce together in a bowl.

Step Two:

Put the bowl on your cooking sheet then lay 16 triangular dough pieces around the bowl. Pick up the bowl and it should look like this:

Step Three:

Sprinkle half a cup of Mozzarella around the circle you made. Then place your chicken mix on top. Finish sprinkling the rest of the mozzarella over the chicken mix.

*this look dry as hell, if yours looks this dry put some more cream cheese and hot sauce in it

Step Four

Fold your points in then pop it in the oven at 375 for 35 minutes.

When you take it out you can garnish it with celery or put a dish of blue cheese/ranch dressing in the middle.

Yum!