New Music Coming from Biggie and Faith

Get ready Biggie Fans, a Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans duets album “The King & I” with 25-track featuring both well-known and unheard verses is scheduled to released on May 19th . Two days before Biggie’s birthday.

Lil Kim, The Lox’s (Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss) Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace are all featured on album. Producers include DJ Premier, Just Blaze, Salaam Remi and Stevie J.

Faith Evans stated “Knowing the love that B.I.G. had for [his kids] Tyanna & Ceejay, I feel it’s my duty to uphold & extend his legacy, especially his musical contributions. This project is my creative reflection of the love we had & the bond we will always have. I’m elated to share this musical journey with our fans!”

