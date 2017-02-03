Black History: Yasuke

Even though Trump has decided Black History Month is no more and this month is only to celebrate African Americans; I still think it is important to celebrate Black people as a whole. Afro-Latinx, Afro-Asian, Africans… all Black people should be celebrated!

Today, we choose to celebrate the Black samurai, Yasuke.

Scholars believe Yasuke was originally from Mozambique. He arrived in Japan in 1579. Yasuke traveled to Japan accompanying Jesuit Alessandro Valignano as his servant.

His presence awed the Japanese people. Word eventually travelled to the War Lord Oda Nobunaga whom ordered Yasuke be brought to him.

The War Lord was captivated by Yasuke’s physical ability and beauty (dark radiant skin). He was also impressed by Yasuke’s ability to speak Japanese.

Nobunaga eventually awarded Yasuke the honor of becoming a samurai.