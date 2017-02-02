Do you remember the film Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray?

Its about a weather man that is sent to cover a story about Groundhog Day (a rat that ‘predicts’ the weather) for the fourth year in a row and he is not happy about it. When he wakes up the next day he finds that its Groundhog Day again… and again…and again…and again! He wakes up to his least favorite day of the year repeatedly until he learns to change his attitude in order to escape the time loop.

Now, writer Cynthia Kao brings us Groundhog Day For A Black Man.