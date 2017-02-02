lauryn-hill
Music

When Nothing Even Matters To Lauryn Hill Not Even Her Fans Time

Before Kanye West was showing up late and cancelling concerts, L. Boogie aka Lauryn Hill held the crown down for years.

Miss Hill is back at it!
She had a show in Pittsburgh earlier this week where she showed up three hours late to perform. I think 3 might be her favorite number because she was three hours late to her last show here in Rochester.
Come on Miss Hill I can see a hour but three hours??… You got’s to do better and that’s WDKX’s Dumb Dumb of The Day!
-DJ Sight