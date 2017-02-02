Black History: Jeanette Epps

Black History in the making…

Syracuse woman, Jeanette Epps, will become the first African American space station crew member when she’s launched into space next spring.

Epps earned her bachelor’s degree from LeMoyne College in 1992.

She went on to the University of Maryland where she completed her master’s of science and doctorate in aerospace engineering.

After receiving her doctorate, Epps worked in a research lab before the CIA recruited her as a technical intelligence officer.

In 2009, she was selected as a member of the 2009 astronaut class.

Epps will join geophysicist, Andrew Feustel, as a flight engineer on Expedition 56 and remain on board for Expedition 57.

God’s speed Dr. Epps!