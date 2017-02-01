The Obamas Are Chillin Extra Hard

Doesn’t look like they’re coming back anytime soon.
President Obama was rocking a backward hat while Mrs. Obama was sporting pigtails. The Obamas are on vacation and the internet is worried they’re never coming back.
@Phil_Lewis_ @dironsal see his hat. It’s backwards. No shit given #NotMyProblemAnymore.
— Kaycee Monwuba (@kaycee_monwuba) February 1, 2017
@Phil_Lewis_ is that Michelle in short shorts?? Oh yea, their done.
— N Y A ! (@ThatOneGurl54) February 1, 2017
@Phil_Lewis_ @adjordan
Damn.
Obama be like..bye fools. pic.twitter.com/3woolpzOv6
— dre nee (@MotownDR) February 1, 2017