Jack Had To Die

James Cameron, director of Titanic, finally has an answer to the question we’ve all been asking for twenty years: Couldn’t Jack have survived on that board with Rose at the end of Titanic?

His answer: No

Even MythBusters tried to prove him wrong! But, Cameron had a simple answer, “The script says Jack dies, he has to die. Maybe we screwed up. The board should have been a tiny bit smaller. But the dude’s going down.”

Damn, I still think she could’ve scooched over a little bit. Rose is not a ride or die.