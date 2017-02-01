Migos Say They Are Ready To Perform During Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Migos instead of Lady Gaga for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show?

Migos were pretty excited when they found out about the petition. Quavo said “we ready to f****** perform.”

So far the petition calling for the rap group Migos to replace Lady Gaga has over 60,500 supports and needs 75,000 according to Change.org.

Migos has the #1 song in the country right now ‘Bad And Boujee’.

The petition states “Very Simple, the Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl and it’s gonna be in Houston. Two of the TRILLEST hip hop communities under ONE ROOF.”

It also goes on to say Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Andre 3000 should perform as well.

