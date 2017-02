Yesssss!! I am elated to hear that BET got the ‘go ahead’ to do a biopic on one of my all time favorite rap artist Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones best known as Nas.

After watching The New Edition Story BET put together last week which they did an excellent job with, I am definitely anticipating this Nas biopic.

The hourlong series called Street Dreams will be executive produced by Nas and is based on his life in Queensbridge projects during the 1990’s.

Yes to BET #YesToBlack!