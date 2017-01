Meet the new face of Mr. Clean, Mike Johnson.

The Mr. Clean we’ve all let into our homes for the last 59 years is taking a year long break. During that time, Atlantan Mike Johnson will be taking the reigns.

In an attempt to diversify their brands, P & G has been making unforeseen decisions across the board.

Johnson will be making his appearance as Mr. Clean on Super Bowl Sunday.

Keep an eye out for him!