Amidst U.S. Immigration Travel Bans Falcon’s Fly High

Falcon’s were taking off Monday literally!

A Saudi prince brought 80 Falcon’s on plane and a they each had their own ticket for their seat.

It’s not uncommon for Falcon’s to fly via planes.

Falconry has been a part of the Middle Eastern culture for thousands of years and the Falcon is the national bird for the United Arab Emirates.

Falcon’s are even allowed to have passports to travel between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Morocco, Pakistan, and Syria to name a few places.

Meanwhile, President Trump bans immigration travel from some of the above mention countries.

This is the world we live in folks.. Do your best, love yourself, learn all you can – increase your value, live your dreams, and have faith in God.

Source: Business Insider