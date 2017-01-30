Emmett Till’s Accuser Admits She Lied

What would you do if your found out a key piece of your history was a lie?

Now, I know some are reading this like we already know what’s taught in school about African American history is a lie.

Okay, I get that and you may be correct but I’m talking about someone making a statement that was not true which led to the brutal death of a young man that, in the end, became a key part of American history.

Emmett Till’s accuser a white woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, said she lied about Emmet Till whistling at her and making . She admitted “That part is not true,” in the new book “The Blood Of Emmett Till” by Timothy Tyson.

Carolyn’s admission happened in 2007 when she agreed to do the book. She admitted she fabricated the story and said “Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”

The death of Emmett Till in 1955 sparked a Civil Rights movement across the country.

The two white men who brutally beat, and shot Emmett to death dumped his body in the Tallahatchie Riveras a result of Carolyn’s fabricated story and were both acquitted.

Why the admission now?

Carolyn now 82, went into hiding after the trial and is still untraceable.

