Kehlani drops debut album earlier than expected.

The 21 year old songstress first announced the release of her album in November after the success of the album’s lead single “CRZY”.

Kehlani hosted her album listening party in LA at Prince’s house.

Unfortunetly the party was shut down shortly after it started for no apparent reason at all.

Hopefully, this little mishap doesn’t completely rain on the R&B singers parade. You can check out the album at wdkx.com