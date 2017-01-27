Beyoncé A Major Influence For Marvel Comics Cover

Marvel Comics go full Beyoncé for the cover of America #2!

America stars a Latina superhero named America Chavez who is a part of the LGBT community. She has superhuman strength, witty AF, fierce AF, unbothered, she can fly, open and close doors between dimensions, a team player, strong moral compass, and she is invulnerable.

Sounds familiar right?? #Formation

Thus, the cover of the second issue of America designed by Joe Quinones and let me tell the cover a beautiful creation! It depicts determination, feminism, diversity, strength, and unity.

I love it!!