Post-Trump Dystopian Future Film To Be Released

Michael Bay is set to release a movie set in a dystopian future as a result of a Trump-like leader leaving America in shambles.

The movie will be called Little America. Little America depicts a president that bankrupts the States to the point of China must bail the country out of debt. Since China owns the US and there’s nothing left in America, many Americans start moving to China for work.

The movie features an American hired by a Chinese multi-billionaire to rescue his daughter from an American ghetto.

No word yet on when this film will be released.