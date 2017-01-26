Six Black Actors Nominated For Oscars

Denzel Washington landed his seventh nomination for Fences, extending his record as the most nominated black actor. His co-star Viola Davis made history also for her performance in Fences, she became the first black actress to earn three Oscar nominations.

Octavia Spencer nominated for Hidden Figures and Naomie Harris for Moonlight. Ruth Negga was nominated for her work in Loving. And in supporting actor, Mahershala Ali landed a nom for Moonlight. Also recognized in supporting actor was Dev Patel, a British actor of Indian descent, for Lion.

Picture

Hidden Figures, Fences, Moonlight, Lion, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea Actress Ruth Negga, Loving, Isabelle Huppert, Elle Natalie Portman, Jackie Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Actor Denzel Washington, Fences Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic Supporting Actress Viola Davis, Fences Naomie Harris, Moonlight Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures Nicole Kidman, Lion Michelle Williams, Manchester by The Sea Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Moonlight Dev Patel, Lion Jeff Bridges,Hell or High Water Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals Animated Feature Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana

My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia Documentary I Am Not Your Negro, Life, Animated, O.J.: Made in America

13th, Fire at Sea The Academy Awards will air Feb. 26 on ABC