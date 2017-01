Now, we need a woman’s guide to men. I think it’d be a lot simpler.

For my guide I think I would have “Pain in the ass” on the y-axis and “Hot” on the x-axis.

Obviously, y-axis would start at a 4 because there’s no such thing as a man that’s not a pain in the ass.

If you were constructing a woman’s guide to men what would you use for you x and y-axis?