Eight years after her father Michael Jackson passed away, Paris Jackson speaks out to Rolling Stone magazine.

Paris Jackson was only 11 years old when her father died.

The eight years following his death were a rollercoaster for the young Jackson.

She opened up about being raped at 14.

“I don’t wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

As well as her drug addiction and multiple suicide attempts through her teens.

“It was just self-hatred,” she said. “Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.””

Since the hospital she went to had a three strike rule she had to attend a residential therapy program in Utah to help correct her problem.

In the article, she professes the program helped her become a ‘completely different person.’

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Now at 18, Paris lives in Encino on the old Jackson family estate with her 26 year old drummer boyfriend, Michael Snoddy.

She loves to model because it has helped her boost her confidence.

“Plenty of people think I’m ugly, and plenty of people don’t,” she says. “But there’s a moment when I’m modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer’s telling me — and I feel pretty. And in that sense, it’s selfish.”

Also Paris believes (knows) Michael Jackson is her biological father and considers herself to be a Black women, despite popular belief.

“[My father] would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

During her interview with Rolling Stone, she genuinely expresses her love for her father and wants the world to know what an amazing man, cook, and father he was. (More than half of her 50 tattoos are dedicated to him.) She also wants the world to know she believes he was murdered.

“All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls**t.”

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she continues. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

“I definitely [want justice],” she adds, “but it’s a chess game, and I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”