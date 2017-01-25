Did You Watch The New Edition Story Part 1?

BET sure got this one right so far! The New Edition Story Part 1 aired last night on BET and it was superb.

From the clothes, the dialogue, the music and the New Edition story in general it was all on point and excelled waayyyy past my expectations.

The New Edition mini-series is definitely a must watch for all ages. It’s funny, it’s educational, it’s shows togetherness, passion, love, loyalty, friendship, fun, full of great music, annnd it’s black culture!!

BET I’m loving the programming so far for 2017 you all got this so right! #YesToBlack

Oh, and who ever did the casting for this movie did an outstanding job the actors actually look like the real Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, and Ralph!

