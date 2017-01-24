Sprint Buys 33% of Tidal

Tidal’s making waves in the streaming industry.



The music streaming service launched on March 30, 2015 by owner Jay-Z and a litany of co-owning A-list artists. The top names in music came together to present an artist owned music streaming service that promised to pay artists 5 times more than competing streaming services, such as Spotify.

Unfortunately for Tidal, subscription numbers do not correlate. Spotify currently has 15 times more subscribers than Tidal, leaving many people to believe Tidal will not last much longer.

While they have had their ups and downs over the last 2 years, the artist owned company is still afloat.

Today, Tidal is making headlines after releasing news that Sprint purchased a third of the company from Jay-Z for $200 million.

This comes at at shock to many disbelievers that were waiting for Tidal to fail, because Jay-Z only purchased the company for a reported $56 million. Now, Tidal will be available to all 45 million Sprint customers.

If you’re a Sprint customer, what do you think of this news?