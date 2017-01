I guess Drake isn’t the only one with a ghost writer apparently Donald Trump is too.

During his speech President Trump said “As a nation, I hate when we fight. I love all races equally. I do not discriminize,” which just so happens to be similar to the lyrics Quavo from the Migos rapped in Travis $cott’s “Pick Up The Phone.”

Quavo raps ““I hate when we fight…I’m in love with all races, hell nah don’t discriminize.”

Was Quavo trumped or nah??

-DJ Sight