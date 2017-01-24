Mo to the E to the

Twenty one years ago Moesha debuted!! Can you believe its been 21 years?

For those that missed out on one of the best shows of the 90s, Moesha was a sitcom starring singer/actress Brandy. Brandy played a high school student from a middle class Black family in Los Angeles. She lived with her widower father, younger brother, and her vice principal turned step mother. Her neighbor Hakeem was there all the time too for breakfast and dinner but he didn’t actually live there which was kind of confusing for the first couple of seasons to me.

Moesha also had a dope group of friends including Kim Parker, played by Countess Vaughn and Niecy Jackson, played by Shar Jackson. They always hung out at this place called the Den, owned by her friend Andell, that had the hottest performers.

If you’ve never seen the show or you want to watch a few episodes again they still play reruns on Fuse and BET. Or… you can watch a few episodes I found online below: