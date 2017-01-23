Russia Law Decriminalizing Domestic Violence Very Likely A Reality

In New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the decriminalization of marijuana in small amounts.

Meanwhile, in Russia, decriminalization of domestic violence is underway.

The law would make it okay to a spouse and/or child as long as it does not result in rape or bodily harm. Vladimir Putin is for the law as it is a step closer to what he calls “traditional values” as long as it does not go overboard.

Unfortunately, the ones who are affected the most in Russia by domestic violence is women with them being the majority. About 74% of victims affected by domestic violence in Russia with 91% of the incidents caused by the husband.

According to Amnesty International 14,000 women die a year from domestic violence in Russia.

