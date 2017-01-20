Watercooler Discussion: Top 25 Lies People Who Cheat Tell

If you have ever been cheated on or done the cheating I’m sure you will find these lies all too familiar.

Hope we don’t ruin someone’s day with this list via Baller Allert

Ready… Set.. Go…

1. So, you’re just gonna believe your lying eyes?

2. Believe what you want.

3. We’re just friends.

4. He/She’s like a brother/sister.

5. My phone died.

6. I was at ______’s house.

7. I don’t even look at him/her like that.

8. It wasn’t me.

9. Your friends are just jealous. They want what we have.

10. *Saves number in phone as Pizza Hut*

11. I’ve never cheated on you but you’re going to drive me to cheat if you keep acting crazy.

12. We kissed, but that’s as far as it went.

13. I don’t him/her.

14. You’re the only person I talk to.

15. I’m staying at work late tonight.

16. My sister accidentally left her underwear in my laundry.

17. She/He’s married.

18. I thought we were broken up.

19. I was drunk.

20. I don’t know who that is texting me at 2am.

21. Why can’t you just trust me?

22. I don’t know how she/he got my number.

23. My homeboy gave her my number because he didn’t want his girlfriend to find out.

24. My homeboy left those condoms in my car.

25. That’s your stray hair on the pillow.

WDKX Frontliners Top Lies Cheaters Tell:

1. I got arrested.

2. She’s not even my type.

3. When do I have time to cheat?

4. That’s my cousin.

5. It just happened.

