Chrisette Michele’s Open Letter about Performing at the Inauguration

“My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us.

I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain.

This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us.

Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind “These Stones”, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.

I am here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,”.

I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”

- Chrisette Michele

#NoPoliticalGenius

Last week Chrisette Michele agreed to perform at the inauguration which has left many people online questioning her judgement.

Even Roots drummer, Questlove, is bewildered by Michele’s decision to perform. On Twitter yesterday, he offered to pay her not to perform!

I’d pay Chrisette to NOT perform — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) January 18, 2017

Is Chrisette Michele wrong for performing?