Last week we mentioned the custody battle between the two parents and the fact Paula Patton didn’t want Robin Thicke to spank their son.

Now they both agreed to seek therapy together for their son to come to some sort of middle ground in the custody battle. They had their first session over this past weekend.

Hopefully it works out for both Thicke & Patton…. Wonder if he is going do a song about therapy?

-DJ Sight