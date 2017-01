A-Rod & Michael Strahan work on a new sports reality show called “Back In The Game.”

CNBC’s new TV pilot, “Back in The Game,” will have former NFL Star, and current TV Host Michael Strahan as executive producer, and hosted by former MLB All- Star Alex

Rodriguez.

The reality show will pair ex-athletes in serious financial distress with money-savvy mentors who can help them get back on their feet.

-Tariq

Source: ESPN