Forget Magic Mike We’ve Got Magic Ty! Tyson Beckford Is Back Dancing

Tyson Beckford, Tyson Begforit , or Magic Ty??

I like Magic Ty.. We will stick with that lol

Magic Ty made a 3 week guest appearance a couple of years ago on the Vegas strip and brought in a whole lot of money causing record sales and they want him back!

Sooooo Magic Ty struck a three month deal with the Chippendales to swang that thang on stage! He will have choreographed dances and routines instead of just stripping.

According to TMZ, Tyson or Magic Ty starts his routine in March but word on the street he will be there longer than the said three months.

Woot Woot!!