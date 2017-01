Anita Baker retiring???

The sweet love singer will be turning 59 years old next week and said she doesn’t plan on making any more albums or touring.

She tweeted this last week:

Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing🎁 pic.twitter.com/7m1HTfy6gR — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 12, 2017

Sweet Love and Rapture will always be my favorite on a sunny summer day.

- DJ Sight