White Men Can’t Jump Or Can They?

Are you ready for the 1992 classic movie White Men Can’t Jump reboot?

Oh yeah, it’s really happening! Kenya Barris who created black-ish and co-created America’s Top Model is remaking White Men Can’t Jump.

Joining Kenya in remaking White Men Can’t Jump will be Blake Griffin of the L.A. Clippers and NFL player Ryan Kalil both taking on the producer role for the film.

Blake Griffin may appear in the remake as well. Kenya did say he would like the original stars Wesley Snipes, and Woody Harelson to make an appearance even though the movie will have a different feel than the 1992 original.

In the reboot white men can actually jump and dunk. #inyourface

Source: CBS Sports